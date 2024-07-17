Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 183.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CPRT opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

