Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

