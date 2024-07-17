Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.