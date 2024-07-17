Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $716,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

