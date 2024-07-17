Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $267.55 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.29. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

