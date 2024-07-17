Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $733,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Truist Financial by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 186,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

