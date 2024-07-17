Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

