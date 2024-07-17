Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

D opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

