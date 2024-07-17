Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

