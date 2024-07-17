Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.