Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

