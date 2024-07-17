Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

