Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Timberland Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

