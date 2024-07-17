Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

