Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,542 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,229,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,071.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 3.0 %

Avista stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

