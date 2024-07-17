Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

