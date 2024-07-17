Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 433 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,561,000 after purchasing an additional 639,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

View Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.