Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after acquiring an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

