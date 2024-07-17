Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $85.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

