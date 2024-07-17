Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $44,441,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $139.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

