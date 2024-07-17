Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 81.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

FITB stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

