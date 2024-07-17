Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

