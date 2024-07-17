Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $121,847,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

