Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,114,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

