Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

