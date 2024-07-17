Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $395.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.61. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

