Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $125.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

