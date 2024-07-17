Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.