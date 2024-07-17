Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.