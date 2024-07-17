Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBWM

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $374,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 215.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.