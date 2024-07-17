MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,706,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Stories

