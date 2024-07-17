Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52, a PEG ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 193.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,350,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

