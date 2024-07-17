Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

