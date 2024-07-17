Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $27.38. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 334,805 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

