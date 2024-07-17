monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of monday.com worth $19,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $237.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.12, a PEG ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

