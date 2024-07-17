Morgan Stanley Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $205,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $197,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $199,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 17.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

