MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,771 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MP opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

