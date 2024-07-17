Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,593 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

