Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock worth $2,398,115. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.