Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.
GitLab Stock Up 4.6 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock worth $2,398,115. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
