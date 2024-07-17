Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $735.00 at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.14.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $656.32 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 88.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

