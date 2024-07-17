Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NBH stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.07.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.