Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,879 shares of company stock worth $10,734,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.