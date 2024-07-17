NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Down 4%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.49. 96,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,437,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

