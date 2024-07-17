Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528 shares of company stock worth $118,412. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

