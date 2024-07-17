NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.11

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 11186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

