nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

