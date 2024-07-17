O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

