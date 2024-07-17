Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,212,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

