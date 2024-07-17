Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

