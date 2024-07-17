Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
